Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $7.29 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. 30,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,462. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

