Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,179. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

