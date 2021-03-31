O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $510.11. 4,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,927. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.59 and a 12 month high of $512.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

