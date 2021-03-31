Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 32,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded up $17.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,352.33. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,289.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2,036.52. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,203.08 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,224.34.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

