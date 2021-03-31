Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

PLC stock traded up C$2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.04. 232,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.16. The company has a market cap of C$945.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$32.54.

In related news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds acquired 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

