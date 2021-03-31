Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 210 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,053.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tesla by 6,263.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 151.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $24.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $660.54. The stock had a trading volume of 565,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.99, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $702.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.