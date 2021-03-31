Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 123,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

