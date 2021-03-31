Financial Architects Inc Has $543,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,994 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689,981 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 75,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.