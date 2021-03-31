Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

