Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mar 31st, 2021


Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

