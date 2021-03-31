Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,056 shares of company stock worth $23,915,921. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.