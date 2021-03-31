Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after buying an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $512,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,854. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $136.65 and a 12 month high of $273.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.