WMS Partners LLC Sells 603 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

