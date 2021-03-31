BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 253,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.98.
About BioCardia
