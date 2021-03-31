BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 253,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.98.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

