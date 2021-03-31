Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. 55,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

