Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Issues Earnings Results

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

OBLG traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,476. Oblong has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

