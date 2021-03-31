Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PHAT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,478. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.