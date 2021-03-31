Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.46. 10,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

