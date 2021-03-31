Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 17,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,028. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.