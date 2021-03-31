36,616 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Tyson Foods comprises 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 10,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

