Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Seneca Foods stock remained flat at $$50.37 on Wednesday. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. Seneca Foods has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seneca Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

