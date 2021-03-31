Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 15,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157. The company has a market cap of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Riverview Financial has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 39.21%.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

