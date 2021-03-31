Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

HON stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

