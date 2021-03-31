Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. 8,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,947,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $895.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,595 shares of company stock worth $6,205,914. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.