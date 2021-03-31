Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shot up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 6,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,716,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
The firm has a market cap of $674.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.