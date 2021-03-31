Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shot up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 6,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,716,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $674.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.