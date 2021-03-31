Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.62

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $776.11 million, a PE ratio of 679.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

