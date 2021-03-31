US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAT. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 11,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

