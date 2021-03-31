Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49.23 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 49% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $319.93 million and approximately $49.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00234545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.04 or 0.03570353 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.