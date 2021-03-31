IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $157.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.