IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 589,025 shares of company stock worth $44,267,002. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.