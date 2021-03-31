Financial Architects Inc Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,854,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,524,000 after acquiring an additional 232,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,019. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.