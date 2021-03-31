Financial Architects Inc Sells 296 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. 26,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,796. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.