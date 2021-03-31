Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,461 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $67,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,690. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

