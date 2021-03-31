US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $822,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 165.5% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.27. 2,363,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $180.86 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

