US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 117,834 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 875,868 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

