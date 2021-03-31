US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,751. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

