US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 34,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,075. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

