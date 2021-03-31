Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.

NASDAQ REED traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,969. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.