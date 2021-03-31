NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,066. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.98.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

