iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 144,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDN remained flat at $$25.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,940. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

