Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.20. The company had a trading volume of 405,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $837.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.