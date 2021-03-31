Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 141,306 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $26.18.

RNLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec cut Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $925.82 million and a PE ratio of -159.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

