Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.27. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 9,499 shares traded.

GSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1,382.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 406,627 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 106,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

