3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up to $26.10

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $27.01. 3D Systems shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 9,865 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

