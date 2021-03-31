Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 114.7% in March

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF remained flat at $$4.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.88.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

