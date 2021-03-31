Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Grows By 106.8%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET remained flat at $$1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,069. The company has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Safe-T Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

