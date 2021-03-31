DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.80. 22,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $97.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

