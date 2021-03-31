NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IBDP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

