Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 6,360 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,570,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,227,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. 220,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,235. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.