Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $390.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $396.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.19.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

