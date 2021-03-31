Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,859. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $266.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

